|
|
age 81, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Prestige Centre in Mt. Pleasant under the the Care Team Hospice care. A Graveside Service for Marjean will be held in Strong Cemetery on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dean Willard officiating. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, April 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 11 a.m. until departure for the cemetery at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Weidman Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Marjean was born on November 12, 1938, in Greenville, the daughter of Henry and Virginia (Chapman) Rydahl. She married Marvin Eldridge on January 31, 1959, in Greenville. Marjean was a member of the Weidman Baptist Church and enjoyed playing piano, especially at church. She also enjoyed crocheting and being a Sunday School Teacher for many years. Marjean is survived by her sons, John (Kathy) Eldridge of Hudsonville, MI, and Brian (Sue) Eldridge of Visalia, CA; grandchildren, Seth Eldridge of Hudsonville and Olivia (Edgar) Gil of Hudsonville; great-grandson, Kellin Gil; sister, Priscilla May Key of Sterling Heights; sisters-in-law, Marion Rydahl of New Haven, IN, Thelma (Harold) Bestrom of Byron Center, MI, and Fern Eldridge of Alto, MI. Marjean was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; infant daughter, Sandra; sons, Timothy and Philip Eldridge; parents; and brother, Stephen Rydahl. You may view Marjean’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 28, 2020