Marjorie Schafer, 64, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side, Friday, September 6, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born September 24, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Harold and Vada (Laubenthal) Block. She was welcomed into the home by her older brothers, James and Robert. Marge grew up in Beal City in the days of bookmobiles, churchwork and when daily housework and summer chores were the norm. She participated in neighborhood kickball games, often returning home after the evening streetlights came on. She attended St. Joseph the Worker Catholic School through the seventh grade before making the jump to Beal City High School where she graduated in 1972 as the class valedictorian. She enrolled at Central Michigan University and a few years later married her high school sweetheart and fellow classmate, Harvey Joseph Schafer on December 28, 1974, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Marge earned her Bachelor of Science in 1975 with a major in Communication Disorders. She continued her education earning her Master of Arts (also from CMU) in Speech and Language Pathology. Always on a quest to further her education, Marge received an additional endorsement in teaching the learning disabled and was a certified and licensed speech and language pathologist. As a youngster, Marge had a wonderful work ethic. She began babysitting at age 12, worked at Schafer Music from age 15-19, and at D & R Drive-In (ice cream place in Weidman) in her teens. While in college she held a job at K-Mart for two years. Marge’s teaching career spanned over 40 years: six years as a speech pathologist at Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District, three years at Sacred Heart Academy in the 1980’s, 27 years at Alma Public Schools, and an additional five years at Sacred Heart Academy, retiring in 2015. Her insatiable appetite for learning might have taken a backseat to her love and devotion to music. Marge LOVED music. She played the organ (very poorly by her own admission), strummed the guitar (giving lessons during her tenure at Schafer Music), and sang at St. Joseph’s. She played in a band for two years before her growing family made it difficult to do so. Some may not know that Marge loved writing. She wrote several legacy stories about childhood and was a wiz at putting together musical parodies to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, marriages, etc. Reading was another passion of hers. She began a book club with several friends in 2007 and reveled in stimulating conversations with the diverse group of intelligent women, reading books on all subjects. In her (little) spare time, she enjoyed knitting, quilting, and a good game of Euchre. What most will remember about Marge is that she sang so beautifully! She joined Sacred Heart’s choir in 1977 and was head cantor for many, many years. Marge sang at thousands of weddings, funerals, and special occasions and was an icon at Sacred Heart Parish. Looking back, Marge took a lot of pride in her accomplishments as a teacher and the fact that former students felt she had treated all students equally, not showing favoritism to the wealthy or popular students. Those were the ideals she tried to instill in her own children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She especially loved holding, rocking, and singing to them when they were babies and toddlers; memories they will surely never forget. Not to be forgotten was her husband, Harvey. Marge said, “He did a LOT of laundry, cooking, and childcare while I went to graduate school and volunteered with church stuff; all that help was appreciated. He was the best roommate a girl could ask for, and I always told him that.” Marge is survived by her husband of 44 years, Harvey Schafer; four children, Amanda Schafer of Mt. Pleasant; Harvey ‘Buck’ (Emily) Schafer of Jacksonville, FL, Sam (Allison) Schafer of Canton; and Kyle (Emily) Schafer of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren (and one on the way), Sophie, Bryson, Cora, and Vada; brother, James (Joyca) Block of Colorado Springs, CO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Vada Block; brother, Bob Block; and infant brothers, Samuel and Daniel Block. A Funeral Mass for Marge will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant and Deacon Larry Fussman assisting. A luncheon will follow at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Beal City. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Monday from 1-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schafer Community Impact Fund at Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 8, 2019