Marjorie R. Charlick Obituary
Charlick, Marjorie R.; age 85 of Weidman and formerly of Bradenton, FL passed on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Prestige Centre in Mt. Pleasant. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Marjorie was born July 21, 1933 the daughter of Ralph and Florence (Treat) Kinney. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, playing Yahtzee, and seeing light houses. She liked having fun and just enjoyed life. Marjorie is survived by 3 children Pamela (John) Lindsay of Weidman, Gail Porritt (Kenneth Voss) of Mt. Pleasant, and Dean (Lori) Charlick of Highland, MI; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Marjorie is preceded by both her parents, brother George Kinney, and ex-husband Gerald Charlick. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on May 4, 2019
