age 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. A Memorial Service for Mark will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Black Creek Conservation Club, immediately followed by a luncheon. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Mark was born November 7, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Jeremiah and Betty (Wellman) Lytle. He married Lorrie Watson on November 22, 2013 in Mt. Pleasant. Mark enjoyed stock car racing and was an avid hunter. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Mark is survived by his wife Lorrie Lytle of Mt. Pleasant; daughters Tracey (Norman) Carson of Mt. Pleasant, Marcie Lytle (Kevin Holmes) of Marion; sons Eric (Becky) Cotter of Farwell, Nicholas Waidler (Nicole Wiggins) of Mt. Pleasant; his mother Betty Lytle of Mt. Pleasant; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers Arthur Lytle of Sanford, Jeremiah Lytle of Mt. Pleasant, Tom Machuta of Mt. Pleasant; and sisters Debbie Phelps of Harrison, Marlya McNally of Coleman, and Linda McKay of Mt. Pleasant. Mark was preceded in death by his father Jeremiah Lytle and son Mark Lytle, Jr. To view Mark’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on July 31, 2019