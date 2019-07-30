Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Lytle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Anthony Lytle Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Anthony Lytle Sr. Obituary
age 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. A Memorial Service for Mark will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Black Creek Conservation Club, immediately followed by a luncheon. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Mark was born November 7, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Jeremiah and Betty (Wellman) Lytle. He married Lorrie Watson on November 22, 2013 in Mt. Pleasant. Mark enjoyed stock car racing and was an avid hunter. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Mark is survived by his wife Lorrie Lytle of Mt. Pleasant; daughters Tracey (Norman) Carson of Mt. Pleasant, Marcie Lytle (Kevin Holmes) of Marion; sons Eric (Becky) Cotter of Farwell, Nicholas Waidler (Nicole Wiggins) of Mt. Pleasant; his mother Betty Lytle of Mt. Pleasant; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers Arthur Lytle of Sanford, Jeremiah Lytle of Mt. Pleasant, Tom Machuta of Mt. Pleasant; and sisters Debbie Phelps of Harrison, Marlya McNally of Coleman, and Linda McKay of Mt. Pleasant. Mark was preceded in death by his father Jeremiah Lytle and son Mark Lytle, Jr. To view Mark’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.