age 59, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services at this time. Mark was born in Alma, Michigan on February 24, 1961, the son of Thomas Chamberlain and Artina Jackson. He was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Mark was a good, hardworking man. He had a smile of gold and could make anyone his friend. Anyone who knew Mark knew his friends were family. Mark loved to laugh almost as much as he loved to make people laugh. His children, grandchildren, and family are what he kept closest to his heart. In his spare time, he could be found playing darts, horseshoes, yard golf or dice. Sometimes he would let you win, other times he would let you know he was a “prooooofesionaaaal” or “the dice masta”. He may have left this world but the legacy he lived will last forever. Mark is survived by his sons Brandon Carr of Detroit and Neil Coney of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Sunshine Orebaugh of Casco, MI; brothers and sisters Tony Starkey of Mt. Pleasant, Judy Johnson (Steve) of Weidman, Laurie Jackson of Mt. Pleasant, Richard Starkey (Lisa) of Shepherd, Tina Howard (Charles) of Blanchard, Bobby Jo Starkey of Mt. Pleasant, Billy Jo Starkey (Mindy) of Mt. Pleasant, Tammy Chamberlain of Mt. Pleasant, Jamie Shenoskey (Hunter) of Mt. Pleasant, Tommy Chamberlain of Mt. Pleasant, and Richard Chamberlain of TX; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many many friends he considered family. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Artina (Jackson) Starkey, father Tommy Chamberlain; brothers Terry Starkey, Olin Starkey, and Todd Chamberlain; and sister Jodie Starkey. You may view Mark’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at



