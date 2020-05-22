Mark Edward Levandowski, age 55, of Elwell, Michigan was taken too soon on May 22, 2020, while at home with his family, after a long hard battle with Cancer. Mark was born July 26, 1964, In Alma, Michigan to John and Gertrude (Ruch) Levandowski. He graduated from Alma High School, class of 1982. Mark retired from Alma Products in 2018, where he worked for 34 years. Mark was an avid outdoorsman in many ways. He loved hunting white tail deer, camping, fishing, swimming, playing cards, kayaking, and hunting for mushrooms. He also loved riding in his side by side, raising chickens, goats, and pheasants, family gatherings, and traveling through Michigan in his Jeep. In the summer you could always find him listening to music until the wee hours of the morning. He was a wonderful father, who loved going for walks just because with his daughter and teaching her his passion for the outdoors, which will go on because of him. He was a devoted and loving husband, who is survived by his wife of 35 years, Christine and their daughter, Kyra (Mark) Cooper, father, John Levandowski of St. Louis, MI, siblings, Teresa (David) Bailey of Crystal, MI, David Levandowski of Alma, MI, Julie (Bob Green) Roe of Crystal, MI and many nieces and nephews. We take comfort in knowing that Mark was met in Heaven by his mother, Gertie, grandparents, sister-in-law, Kim Levandowksi and nephew, Cody Green. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will be invited at a later date to celebrate his life. Those desiring may make memorial contributions in Mark’s name to Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund of Gratiot County, pardeegratiot@hotmail.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Mark’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun from May 22 to May 24, 2020.