|
|
Mark Howard Chaffin went home to be with the Lord on August 6, 2019 in Ithaca, Michigan at 64 years of age. Mark was born September 13, 1954 to Robert and Sue (Krum) Chaffin in Alma, Michigan. He was a 1973 graduate of Ithaca High School and graduated from Michigan State University in 1977. Mark married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Dayringer, on September 6, 1975 in Alma, Michigan. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage and had 2 children, Ben (Alyssa) and Josh (Wendi). Mark loved his family and prayed for them faithfully. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. As a lifelong farmer, even in the thick of harvest, he made a priority to attend all of his kids’ sporting events. In recent years, Mark delighted in spending quality time with his grandsons, Asher, Titus, Zeke and Glee. He enjoyed giving them tractor rides and teaching them how to ride motorcycles and four-wheelers. He was looking forward to the birth of his first granddaughter in September. Mark was a founding Elder of Amazing Grace Church in Wheeler, MI. He faithfully served the local church and supported the Lord’s work globally. During a visit to China with the Michigan Agricultural Leadership Program in 1986, Mark brought a suitcase of Bibles to smuggle across the border. He loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing His goodness with others. Mark started farming with his father and brother Mike and continued with his son Ben. While he enjoyed planting and harvest, Mark was a servant leader and would do any job on the farm with a smile. He considered his employees to be friends and included them in his daily prayers. He especially appreciated the faithfulness of Fred Woodcock and Bruce Wiltfong, who have been loyal employees for many years. Mark is survived by his wife, Jeanne Chaffin; his children, Benjamin (Alyssa) Chaffin of Ithaca, MI and Josh (Wendi) Chaffin of Mt Pleasant, MI; four grandsons, Asher, Titus, Zeke, and Gleeson; his parents, Robert and Susan Chaffin; his siblings, Mike Chaffin and Julie (Reza Mohkami) Chaffin; his mother-in-law, Mable Dayringer; his brother-in-law Bob (Debbie) Dayringer; and many nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Dayringer. There will be a service of remembrance and celebration at Amazing Grace Church (9232 E Monroe Rd. Wheeler, MI) on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation on Friday, August 9, from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11a.m. at the same location. Memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s honor to Amazing Grace Church or His House Christian Church, Mt. Pleasant, MI. The family is being served by the Barden Funeral Home in Ithaca. Condolences may be left for the family online at:
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 8, 2019