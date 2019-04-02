|
Age 57, of Breckenridge, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Mark was born October 22, 1961, at the Lubbock’s Air Force Base in TX., the son of Basil and Nancy (Posey) Sterling. He graduated from Breckenridge High School with the class of 1980. Mark married Tammy Edgar on October 10, 1989 at the Amazing Grace Church. He worked for MAC in Breckenridge as a quality controller/weatherman for almost 39 years. Mark was a member of the NOAA weather service and enjoyed metal detecting, coaching and announcing basketball games, camping, working on computers, being a 6th grade camp counselor and was an avid U of M fan. He is survived by his wife Tammy, daughter Sara (Ryan Lowe) Sterling, sons Mason, Andrew and Jackson Sterling, siblings Sheila (Jan) Oster, Mike (Kris) Sterling, Sheree (Grant) Austin, Susie (Bob) Mecomber, mother-in-law Gloria Edgar, father-in-law Terry (Sherry) Edgar, sister-in-law Amy Edgar, brother-in-law Adam Edgar and many nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 4 pm at the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. Visitation will be held Friday from 12 pm until time of service at the funeral chapel. Interment will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Breckenridge at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To view Mark’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 3, 2019