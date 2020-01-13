|
age 66, of Shepherd passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her home. A Memorial Service for Marla will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, January 17, at 12 noon with Pastor Dar Blanshan officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends at the chapel the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Marla was born on October 30, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Clare and Joyce (Willoughby) Johnson. She married Charles Lyon, Jr. on February 24, 1982, in Harrison. Marla was a dedicated employee for the Mt. Pleasant Social Security Office for 37 years. She loved helping her niece at Level 7 Hair Studio. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening, hunting, and fishing. She always shared the harvest of her garden with family and friends. Marla had a tender heart and special place for stray kittens that sought out her friendship. She had remarkable ability to retain a high level of perfection in all she took on. Her family was her entire life and she lived her life for her family. Marla is survived by her husband, Charles; sons, Christopher (Amber) Lyon and Matthew (Elissa) Lyon; grandchildren, Sydney (Mike) Hitsman, Ariana Brock, Johnathan Rowse, Alaina Lyon, Joslyn Lyon, Jay Lyon, and Luke Lyon; great-grandchildren, Easton and Amelia; mother, Joyce (Johnson) Demlow; siblings, Cheryl (Dennis) Vallance, Vance (Jean) Johnson, Lori (Lonnie) Brooks, and Gordon (Rose) Johnson; siblings-in-law, Terry (Diane) Lyon, Patty Lyon, and Michael (Debbie) Lyon; and many nieces and nephews. Marla was preceded in death by her father, Clare Johnson; parents-in-law, Charles, Sr., and Patricia Lyon; and grandparents, Elton and Helen Willoughby and Alice and Ora Johnson. You may view Marla's obituary online, send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 14, 2020