age 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Woodland Hospice House. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in Chippewa Township Cemetery. A luncheon will be held following the Committal Service at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 6, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to or Community Cancer Services of Isabella County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel or the church. Marleen was born July 20, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Roy and LaDonna (Dickman) Bendele. She graduated from Shepherd High School with the Class of 1970. Marleen married Timothy Hanley on July 8, 1978, in Mt. Pleasant. She worked for the Mt. Pleasant School System for many years as a para-professional. Marleen was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she taught religious education. She was also a member of the Garden Club. Marleen loved her grandkids and spending time with her family. She enjoyed painting and socializing. Marleen is survived by her husband Timothy Hanley; son Gregory Hanley of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Alissa Raddatz of Byron Center; grandchildren Adalynne, Logan, and John; brothers Rudy (Linda) Bendele of Shepherd, Jerry (Bev) Bendele of Shepherd, Marion (Jeanne) Bendele of St. Louis, Gale (Bonnie) Bendele of Lake, and Kevin (Michelle) Bendele of Mt. Pleasant; sisters Dorothy McKenna of Sanford, Karen Richards of Houghton Lake, and Rosella (Darrel) Lapaugh of Riverdale; in-laws Larry and Cathy Hanley of St. Louis, JoAnn and Joseph Dickman of Alma, and Sharon Bendele of Alma; daughter-in-law Amanda Hanley of Lake; and many nieces and nephews. Marleen was preceded in death by her parents; son Christopher Hanley; and brother Alvin Bendele. You may view Marleen’s obituary online and send a condolence to her family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on July 3, 2019