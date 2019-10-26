|
|
Marlene R. Coffin, age 84, of Ithaca, MI, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI, at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, with Pastor Carl Cecil officiating. Visitation will be held 5-7 P.M. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Ithaca, MI Marlene was born in Charlotte, Michigan on October 10, 1935, the daughter of Roy and Florence (Alwood) Bodell; one of fourteen children. Marlene graduated from Ithaca High School. On September 26, 1953, Marlene married Robert Allen Coffin in Onondaga, MI. Together they shared nearly 65 years of marriage before Bob passed away on May 11, 2018. Marlene worked for D & M Oil Company for 29 years, retiring in 2008. When she was younger, Marlene worked for her parents when they owned the Polka Dot Restaurant in Ithaca where she met Bob. Marlene is survived by her children: Randy (DeAnna) Coffin of Wheeler, MI; Lori Coffin of Bath, MI; and Marni Coffin-Slagell of Lowell, MI; 7 grandchildren: Crissy Lea Sergeant, Jennifer Rae Sergeant, Garrett John (Nicole) Coffin, Megan Kay (Bryan) Cogswell, Brevon Robert Slagell, Gracyn Kathryn Slagell, and Romyn Isabelle Slagell; 3 great grandchildren: Jack Raymond Cogswell, Devin Rose Coffin, and Natalie Kay Cogswell; 2 sisters: Marilyn Peters and Jan Klaiss; many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of foster children. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, and siblings: Donald, Norma, Athol, John, Leonard, Verle, Thomas, Robert, Clyde, Jerry, and Bonnie. In lieu of flowers, Marlene requested that memorials be made to Gratiot County Foster Closet, 209 S. Franklin St., St. Louis, MI 48880. Online condolences can be sent at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, Michigan.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 27, 2019