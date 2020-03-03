|
|
Marlin D. Brush, age 65 of Alma passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Karmanos Cancer Institute. Marlin was born April 15, 1954 the son of Harry and Lorrene (Christensen) Brush. He graduated from Alma High School in 1972. Marlin was a member of the Gratiot County Dive Team, was Chief of the Sumner/Seville Fire Department, and was a trustee on the Seville Township Board. He retired from Standard Electric after over 30 years of service. Marlin married Rosalie Litwiller on May 19, 1991. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His passion was his grandchildren. Marlin was good at rebuilding things. His last project was rebuilding a 1954 military jeep with his grandchildren. Marlin is survived by his wife Rosalie; 3 children Cory Graybiel of Anderson, IN, James Brush of Riverdale, and Lisa (Logan) Davis of Shepherd; 6 grandchildren Garett Stowe, Charlie Graybiel, Aleksis Davis, and Kyler, Jayce, and Brantley Brush; 4 siblings Ronald Brush of Fenton, Gerald (Marta) Brush of St. Louis, David (Gladys) Brush of Mile City, MT, and Kathy (Steve) Alberta of Wyoming, MI; and several nieces of nephews. Marlin is preceded by both his parents, brother Douglas Brush, and sister-in-law Karen Brush. Services for Marlin will be Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at Youth for Christ on Cheesman Rd. in Alma with Pastor Aaron Mora officiating. There will be visitation on Friday, March 6 at Youth for Christ from 4 to 7:30 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of Marlin to the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund of Gratiot County or the Alma Fire/Dive Team.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 4, 2020