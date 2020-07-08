age 84, of Rosebush passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home with his loving wife Joyce by his side. An outdoor Funeral Service for Marlin will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, with Benjamen Evers officiating. Graveside Services will follow in Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Those attending either visitation or the service are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to Rosebush United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. For those unable to attend Services, you may visit the webcasting link at Marlin’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
to watch the service. Marlin was born December 10, 1935, in Gratiot County, the son of Leonard and Thelma (Naegele) Clark. He graduated from Breckenridge High School. Marlin married Joyce Ann Taylor on July 21, 1956, at Alma United Methodist Church and throughout their 63-year marriage the two were absolutely inseparable. If you saw one, you saw the other. Marlin worked for 40 years for the Dow Chemical Co. He started as an experimental operator in research and had worked in the physics lab, as a distillation operator, and finally as a crew leader. He was skilled in four trades: machine repair, millwright, multi-craftsman and master tradesman. Marlin could problem solve any machine malfunction and throughout his career, Dow Chemical received several pump patents due to Marlin’s knowledge and expertise. He was a proud member of the Local 12075 Steelworkers Union. Marlin and Joyce and their family lived most of their lives in Rosebush, and Marlin took great pride in promoting and representing the Village of Rosebush. He helped write the Village charter and served on the Rosebush Village Council for 44 years and was mayor for several years. He was also a member of the Weidman Eagles. Marlin enjoyed hunting and spending time in the woods, especially with his family at the hunting cabin built in memory of their son Spencer. He liked antique cars, auto racing, and hunting collectables. Marlin and Joyce loved to dance. He dearly loved his family and was so proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. Marlin is survived by his wife, Joyce Clark of Rosebush; children Dane (Jane) Clark of Mt. Pleasant, Marla Clark of Petoskey, and Jamie (Larry) Richardson of Maybee; grandchildren Jordan (Marc) Moore, Benjamin (Kristi) Clark, and Kaleb Clark, Tieler Niedzwiecki, Taylor Niedzwiecki (Corey), Carson Richardson, and Rylee Richardson; great-grandchildren Spencer, Andrew, Jaxon, Max, Skylar and Loki; special family friend Amy Ervin; sisters Maida (Philip) Roberts of Breckenridge and Nelda Hunnicutt of Ithaca. Marlin was preceded in death by his parents; his youngest son Spencer Clark on September 20, 1986; and his brothers Orland Clark and Bernard Clark. You may view Marlin’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.