More Obituaries for Martha Voll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Ann Wiecher "Marty" Voll


1939 - 2019
Martha Ann Wiecher "Marty" Voll Obituary
Martha Ann “Marty” Wiecher Voll, age 80, of Marion, passed away Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 at home surround by family. Marty was born in Osceola, Arkansas on March 11, 1939 to the late Ed and Martha (Thomann) Wiecher. A graduate of Delphos St. John’s High School, Delphos, Ohio in 1957, Marty went on to become a registered nurse from St. Rita’s Hospital School of Nursing, Lima, Ohio in 1960. In 1980, she graduated from Defiance College with a B.S. Degree in Nursing. During her career, Marty practiced as a hospital and office nurse, moving on to specialize in geriatric nursing in both Lima and Bowling Green, Ohio. She then worked at the Student Health Center at Central Michigan University and finished her career as a health teacher at Marion Catholic High School in Marion, Ohio. Marty is survived by her loving husband Fran Voll, to whom she married on August 2, 1985. She is also survived by her three step-sons: Joe (Julie) Voll of Defiance, Ohio, Matt (Aimee) Voll of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and Mike (Angie) Voll of Wapakoneta, Ohio. Her eleven grandchildren include: Ryan, Jacob, Justin (of Joe and Julie), Kelsey, Nate, Alison (of Matt and Aimee), and Andrew, Mallory, Morgan, Ashlynn, Alexandra (of Mike and Angie) and one great-grandchild, Brinley (of Ryan and Ashlynn). Additionally, Marty was touched by the lives of her surviving seven nieces and nephews. Marty is also survived by sisters, Frances (Don) Scuilli, and Virginia (Ed) Kleinman; and sister-in-law Jane Wiecher. Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Fred and nephews, Scott Kleinman, Stephen Wiecher, and Dan Scuilli. Marty enjoyed spectator sports, reading, quilting, and crafting. She was known to be an active fan at husband Fran’s many games at the high school and college level. A special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice for their devoted care and dedicated service. Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 West Center St.) on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4 until 7 pm with Parish Prayers at 4 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Mary Church (251 N. Main Street, Marion) with Father Thomas Buffer presiding. Friends may call 45 minutes prior to the service and burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marty’s honor to The Voll Family Bowling Green State University Scholarship Fund. Contributions can be made to The Marion Community Foundation, 504 South State Street, Marion, Ohio 43302. Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion, Gunder/Hall and Denzer-Farison-Hottinger Chapels are honored to serve Marty’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
