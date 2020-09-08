1/1
Martha Poindexter
1920 - 2020
Martha Poindexter, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. She was born December 14, 1920, in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late James and Mary (Lynch) Cagney. She married Marvin Poindexter on March 30, 1940, in Detroit. Martha was a mom with a capital ""M"", always putting her family first and was a wonderful advocate for those with developmental disabilities. She enjoyed lively discussions about current events, loved crossword puzzles, and had a fondness for kittens, especially Chloe. Her family was the most important thing in her life including her siblings, nieces and nephews. Martha is survived by her daughter Susan Poindexter (Andrea Christopher) of Mt. Pleasant; and special nieces, Kathy, Helene, and Mary. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin in 1989; and son Richard in 2020. Martha's funeral will be private and will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, from the Facebook page of Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. Joe Frankenfield will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Michigan Industries. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a message for the family or to watch the live stream of her funeral, please visit www.CharlesRLux.com

Published in The Morning Sun from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
Fly High Martha. Sure will miss you. Barb W.
Barb Wonsey
Friend
September 8, 2020
Omgosh!! I am so going to miss that lady. She had the sharpest wit and a very unique sense of humor. A beautiful lady with a beautiful family. My prayers to Sue.
Ami
