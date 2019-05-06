Home

Clare, Marvin Harold, age 74, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home under the care of Heartland Hospice. He is donating his body to Michigan State University for medical research. A Memorial Service for Marvin will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene, on the corner of Lincoln and Pickard, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Selvidge officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow at the church. The family will receive friends at the church the day of the service from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Marvin was born on June 12, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Marvin and Marion (Coldwell) Clare. He married Edith Smith on June 3, 1967. Marvin was in the Air Force and served 2 years in Vietnam. He was the owner of M&M Disposal for 25 years. Marvin was strong in his faith for Christ. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, candy making, gold panning, junking, and going to coffee with friends. Marvin is survived by his wife of 51 years, Edith; son, Dennis (Tracy) Clare; grandson, Cody Clare; granddaughters, Baleigh (Nathan) Lehman and MacKenzie Clare; sister, Evelyn, (Terry) Coughlin; brothers, Joe (Sandy) Clare, Mark (Mary Beth) Clare, John Clare; and several nieces and nephews. Marvin was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Wendy; parents; and sister, Arlene Morgan. You may view Marvin’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, light a memorial candle, or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on May 7, 2019
