Marvin J. Sweet was born on Mar. 3, 1939 in Falmouth, Mich., and went home to his Lord and Savior on Dec. 21, 2019. Marvin was born into a Dutch farming community. He graduated from Edmore High School in 1958 and spent his life dedicated to the family dairy farm. He met the love of his life, Kathleen, on a church sleigh ride in the winter of 1973. They married in 1974 and she was by his side until the end. They had two children, Steven and Sharilynn. Marvin took great pride and joy in his grandsons, Henry and Jack, and looked forward to their Sunday afternoons together and other time spent around the farm with them. Marvin will be remembered for his fun, innocent pranks on unsuspecting friends and family. He loved hunting, farming, and cheering on the Michigan State Spartans and Detroit Lions and Tigers. More than anything, he enjoyed time spent with the people he loved. Marvin is spending Christmas with his Savior this year. As a Christian and farmer, it's fitting that his favorite scripture was Ecclesiastes 3:1-2: "To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted." Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, John Albert and Eva Mae (James) Sweet. He is survived by his siblings, Beatrice (Richard) Stashevsky of Noblesville, Ind.; Donald (Deanna) Sweet of Lakeview; and Norman Sweet of Edmore; his wife, Kathleen of Edmore; his children, Steven (Jill) Sweet of Edmore and Sharilynn Sweet of Sterling Heights; his beloved grandsons, Henry and Jack Sweet of Edmore; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank DaVita and Warwick Living Center Nursing and Care staff, both in Alma, for their endearing and thoughtful care. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 6-8 p.m. at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore and Saturday, Dec. 28, 10-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Stanton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 24, 2019