Mary MacDonald, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born June 22, 1941, in Astoria, Long Island, NY, daughter of the late William Peter and Brigid (Donegan) O’Brien. She graduated from high school in Montgomery, NY and married John F. ‘Jiggs’ MacDonald on August 9, 1969, in Montgomery, NY. In addition to tending to her home and raising six children, Mary raised English Bulldogs and Boston Terriers for many years. When her children were younger, she operated a food pantry. For 21 years, Mary co-owned Redbird Feed & Pet Supplies in Mt. Pleasant. She loved nothing more than to help and to educate all of her customers on their pets, feeding the birds and gardening. Mary took great pride in being a business owner in the community. Gardening and feeding birds were favorite activities of Mary’s. In her husband’s retirement, the two enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland. More than anything, Mary loved her family and enjoyed hearing about all of their adventures in life. She is survived by her six children, Catherine (Bernie) Giannotta of Novi, John (Sandra) MacDonald of Cookeville, TN, Daniel MacDonald (Erin Schafer) of Mt. Pleasant, Kieran (Jamie) MacDonald of Mt. Pleasant, Bernadette MacDonald (Wes Frost) of Mt. Pleasant, and Michael MacDonald (Ashley Kanyo) of Rosebush; 18 grandchildren (all known as ‘Charlie’ and ‘Suzie Q’); siblings, Winnie Infante of Newburgh, NY, Jenny O’Brien of Port Orange, FL, Pete (Dina) O’Brien of Las Vegas, NV, and Pat (Patricia) O’Brien of Albuquerque, NM; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John ‘Jiggs’ MacDonald; infant son, John; and siblings, Tommy O’Brien and Aileen Ferguson. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. when the Funeral Mass for Mary will be celebrated, with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. Rite of Committal will be in Calvary Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the family so they may make a personal gift to Green Acres Assisted Living, a place that took such wonderful care of Mary. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 14, 2020