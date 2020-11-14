Mary “Deloris” Nolan, 92, of Belmont and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Belmont. Deloris was born September 11, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late George F. and Gladys A. (Marontate) LaBerge. She was welcomed into the home by her older siblings, Yvonne, Jeanne, and Albertha and would later be joined by younger siblings, Carol and George “Phillip”. Deloris married John Nolan on September 13, 1952, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Detroit. She was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart and moved to the Grand Rapids area six years ago to be near family. Deloris’ greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and her long-awaited great grandchildren. She is survived by five of her six children, Daniel (Cindy) Nolan of Metairie, LA, Michael Nolan of Grand Rapids, Mary Anne (Bill) Perlmutter of Rockford, Thomas (Penny) Nolan of Perth, Australia, and Patricia (Jay) Stephan of Belmont; nine grandchildren, Megan, Whitney, Molly, Sean, Jessica, Jenna, Bradley, Maureen, and Jack; three great grandchildren, Abigail, Daniel, and Florence; siblings, Carol Munson and George “Phillip” (Loretta) LaBerge; and special neighbor, Jeanne Lannen who saw each other through the joys and sorrows of life. Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2003; daughter, Carol Nolan in 1985; and siblings, Yvonne Wearn, Jeanne Hewson, and Albertha Lilley. A Funeral Mass for Deloris will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to Mass. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery next to her husband and daughter. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Sacred Heart Academy Foundation. Envelopes are available at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home or at the church during the Mass. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
.