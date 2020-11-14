1/1
Mary Deloris (LaBerge) Nolan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary “Deloris” Nolan, 92, of Belmont and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Belmont. Deloris was born September 11, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late George F. and Gladys A. (Marontate) LaBerge. She was welcomed into the home by her older siblings, Yvonne, Jeanne, and Albertha and would later be joined by younger siblings, Carol and George “Phillip”. Deloris married John Nolan on September 13, 1952, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Detroit. She was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart and moved to the Grand Rapids area six years ago to be near family. Deloris’ greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and her long-awaited great grandchildren. She is survived by five of her six children, Daniel (Cindy) Nolan of Metairie, LA, Michael Nolan of Grand Rapids, Mary Anne (Bill) Perlmutter of Rockford, Thomas (Penny) Nolan of Perth, Australia, and Patricia (Jay) Stephan of Belmont; nine grandchildren, Megan, Whitney, Molly, Sean, Jessica, Jenna, Bradley, Maureen, and Jack; three great grandchildren, Abigail, Daniel, and Florence; siblings, Carol Munson and George “Phillip” (Loretta) LaBerge; and special neighbor, Jeanne Lannen who saw each other through the joys and sorrows of life. Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2003; daughter, Carol Nolan in 1985; and siblings, Yvonne Wearn, Jeanne Hewson, and Albertha Lilley. A Funeral Mass for Deloris will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to Mass. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery next to her husband and daughter. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Sacred Heart Academy Foundation. Envelopes are available at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home or at the church during the Mass. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved