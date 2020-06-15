Mary Sue Dill, age 79 of Alma passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot in Alma. Mary was born July 16, 1940 in Alma, the daughter of Frederick and Wava (Grubaugh)Duckworth. Mary served her country in the U.S. Army. She attended the University of Texas to become an LPN in 1978 and later earned a bachelor’s degree at Central Michigan University. Family was an especially important part of her life and spending time together brought her great joy. Mary was a past Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader. After her retirement she volunteered her time with American Red Cross Disaster Relief and the Foster Grandparent Program. Mary enjoyed sewing, she was a collector and loved to read. She is survived by her 2 daughters Susan Dill and Kathleen (Jason) Parsons, also her beloved 3 grandchildren Kayla Dill, Maverick Sheets and Rylee Parsons. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her son Robert Dill, brother Roderick Duckworth and sister Kathy Duckworth. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Alma. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Red Cross. To view Mary’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.