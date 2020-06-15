Mary Dill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Sue Dill, age 79 of Alma passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot in Alma. Mary was born July 16, 1940 in Alma, the daughter of Frederick and Wava (Grubaugh)Duckworth. Mary served her country in the U.S. Army. She attended the University of Texas to become an LPN in 1978 and later earned a bachelor’s degree at Central Michigan University. Family was an especially important part of her life and spending time together brought her great joy. Mary was a past Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader. After her retirement she volunteered her time with American Red Cross Disaster Relief and the Foster Grandparent Program. Mary enjoyed sewing, she was a collector and loved to read. She is survived by her 2 daughters Susan Dill and Kathleen (Jason) Parsons, also her beloved 3 grandchildren Kayla Dill, Maverick Sheets and Rylee Parsons. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her son Robert Dill, brother Roderick Duckworth and sister Kathy Duckworth. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Alma. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Red Cross. To view Mary’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved