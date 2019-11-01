|
|
age 95, of Alma, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. Funeral Services for Mary will be held at the Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Curt Jensen officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place after the luncheon at Homer Township Cemetery in Midland. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church or the William F. and Mary E. Kleinhans Gleaner Scholarship Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church. Mary was born January 17, 1924 in Boon, Michigan, the daughter of Salyer and Eunice (Killion) Denike. She graduated from Harrietta High School. Mary married the love of her life, William F. Kleinhans on August 18, 1945. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2012. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church. Mary assisted William as an agent for Gleaner Life Insurance Society for many years. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant and Floyd Arbors. Mary and Bill traveled extensively throughout the United States and many foreign countries. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed collecting American Fostoria Crystal, and put together thousands of puzzles throughout her 95 years. Mary is survived by her four sons: William Kleinhans of Tulsa, OK, Robert Kleinhans of Rockford, Kevin (Colleen) Kleinhans of White Cloud, and Mark Kleinhans of Rockford; six grandchildren Wesley Kleinhans, Mary Kleinhans, Ashley (Garrett) (Dan) Nolan, Daron Garrett, Brian (Patty) DuBois-Kleinhans, Katie (Josh) Nelson; and four great-grandchildren Victoria, Alex, Jayden, and Skylar. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law Pamela Kleinhans; and brother William Thomas Denike, and sister-in-law Julia Denike. To view Mary’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 2, 2019