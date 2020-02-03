|
|
Mary Elizabeth (Grinzinger) Mullin, age 86, of Lake Isabella passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home. Mary was born on March 19, 1933 in Nottawa Township to Herman and Cecelia (Tilmann) Grinzinger. She grew up in the Beal City area and graduated from Beal City High School. She was employed as a cook in the food service department at Central Michigan University for over 25 years. Mary enjoyed playing cards, dining out, spending time at the Weidman Senior Center, and spending time with family and friends; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mary is survived by her children, Rodney (Debi) Cluley, Linda Cotter, Elaine (Joseph) Andres, Debra (Tim) Traylor, Vicky Wager, Scott (Juanita Slater) Cluley, and Mary Beth Rogers: 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; siblings, Alvin Grinzinger, Florence Steffke, Rose Seder, Irene Straus, and Millie Power and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; father of Mary’s children, Elwyn Cluley, Jr; husband, Donald Mullin; and siblings, Dorothy Todeschini, Catherine Miller, Marge Rau, Bernice Grinzinger and Carol Coughlin. A Funeral Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Beal City with Father Thomas Held as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the gathering room of the church on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and a luncheon will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic School. Envelopes will be available at the church and the funeral home. The family has entrusted arrangements to Maier Family Funeral Home, Weidman. 989-644-5000
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 4, 2020