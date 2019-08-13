|
age 86, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at MediLodge of Mt. Pleasant under the care of Heartland Hospice. A Memorial Service for Mary will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Monday, August 19, at 12 noon with Pastor Darryl Amrozowicz officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in the Vernon Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Mary was born on July 31, 1933, in Detroit, the daughter of Benedict and Catherine (Groblewski) Majszak. She married Paul Lewis Brooks on July 31, 1954, in Angola, IN. Mary worked as a waitress for many years. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, and playing computer games. Mary is survived by children, Michael (Denise) Brooks of Iron Mountain, Sharon (Jerry) Longton of Wyandotte, Edward (Lisa) Brooks of Galveston, TX, Paula (Michael) Sheedy of Mt. Pleasant, James Brooks of LaGrange, ME, William Brooks of Fort Worth, TX, and Dennis (Mary) Brooks of Allen Park; 24 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Brooks; parents; grandsons, Charles and Aaron; and brother, Benedict Majszak. You may view Mary’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
