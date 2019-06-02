|
|
of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by her family at Medilodge in Mt. Pleasant. Per her wishes, no funeral services will be held. As a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant, a mass will be held in remembrance of Mary Jean at a future date. Mary Jean graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She worked at Gillman’s Clothing Store, Elliott’s Floral, and Commission on Aging, all in Mt. Pleasant. Mary Jean enjoyed donating her time at Thrift Shop Isabella Child Development Center in Mt. Pleasant. Mary Jean’s greatest love was family and friends. Mary Jean is survived by her brothers Fred (Joyce) Cashen, Tom (Janet) Cashen; sisters Theresa Corliss, and Catherine (Roy) Jarman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Jean was preceded in death by her parents Leo (Alma Esch) Cashen; brothers Leo and George; and sister Rosemary (Steve) Hartley. You may view Mary Jean’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on June 3, 2019