Morning Sun Obituaries
Mary Jo Warner


1947 - 2020
Mary Jo Warner Obituary
Mary Jo Warner 1947-2020, age 72 of Rosebush, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Fountain of Love in Rosebush. She was born November 23, 1947 in Mt. Pleasant to Lee and Dorothy (Niswonger) Hackett, the oldest of six children. She worked many years at the State Home in Mt. Pleasant and then driving a school bus for Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, retiring in 2004 after 15+ years. She loved crocheting, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandkids and family. Mary is survived by her husband of 45 years, Stan Warner; two sons Troy (Cindy) Lee, and Brian (Kellie) Warner; daughter Janelle (Michael Corke) Warner; nine grandchildren Nick Warner, Sam Warner, Brandon Brownell, Nathan Lee, James (Baer) Warner, Emily Warner, Alex Warner, Shane Warner, and Malika Posey; great-grandson Camden Warner; sister Kathy (Gary) Burroughs; and two brothers Patrick Hackett, and Gary Hackett. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dan Hackett; sister, Linda (Carr) VanBuskirk; and grandson, Isaiah Corke. Cremation has taken place with services to be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fountain of Love. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 16, 2020
