Mary K.E. Geopfert, age 68, of Alma, MI, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Covenant Healthcare Center, Saginaw, MI. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mary was born in Lansing, MI on December 18, 1951. She graduated from Alma High School and went on to college to receive her degree in corrections. Mary proudly served her country during the Vietnam War in the Navy. She bred dogs for many years. Mary retired as a corrections officer. She loved crocheting, arguing with friends, and warning people to not call her before 10:00 A.M. She is survived by children: Kathryn and Aaron Downing of Cortland, IL; Kasi and Rob Cherry of Roy, UT; Daimon and Catie Geopfert of Milford, MI; one sister and several nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Edward and Richard Lee Geopfert, and sister Sue Bennett. Memorials may be made to Gains Animal Rescue of Ithaca or the Dachshund Haus Rescue. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.