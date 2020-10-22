Mary Bowers, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at McLaren Central Michigan. She ws born May 3, 1930, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, Her parents, Ernest A. and Martha M. (McGuirk) Pohl were, no doubt, overjoyed to have a girl in the home as she was welcomed into the family home by her older brothers, Donald, Raymond, Richard, Howard, and Gerald. Mary would later be joined by her younger siblings, Maxine, Rosemary, Melvin, and Dolores. She graduated from St. Philomena High School in Beal City in 1947 and would marry Keith Bowers on June 9, 1951, at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed golfing, crafts, and volunteering her time and talents for the Commission on Aging and her home parish of Sacred Heart where she faithfully attended church. She is survived by two sons, Douglas Bowers of Bay City and Patrick Bowers of San Francisco, CA; son in-law, Steve (Sherry) Doerr of Holt; grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Doerr, Eric (Yan) Bowers and Brett Bowers; great grandchildren; Sylvia, Cabal, Max, Carley, and twins, Margot and Sophie; two sisters, Rosemary (Dick) Smith of Au Gres and Dolores (Jim) Epple of Mt. Pleasant; in-laws, Ernestine “Ernie” Pohl of Mt. Pleasant, Kathleen “Katie” Pohl of Beal City, Harris Diehl of Remus, and Roselynn Pohl of Mt. Plesant; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Martha Pohl; husband, Keith Bowers; daughter, Lynette Doerr; grandson, Scott Doerr; and siblings, Donald, Raymond, Richard, Howard, Gerald, Maxine Diehl, and Melvin. A Funeral Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 5 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Monday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
