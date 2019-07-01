|
Mary Lee Wing, age 78, of Vestaburg passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center Gratiot in Alma. Mary was born on February 17, 1941 the daughter of Wilbur and Norberta (LaVoy) Foster. Mary was raised in Riverdale and attended school in both Riverdale and Alma. She married Roderick R. Wing on January 16, 1959 at the Elm Hall Free Methodist Church. Mary will be missed by her children, William “Chuck” Wing of Crystal, Kenneth “Ken” (Bobbie) Wing of Vestaburg, Duane Wing of Riverdale and Cindy Feiss of Vestaburg; 18 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Joan (Thomas) Peterson of Lansing; several brother and sister in-laws; Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Funeral Services for Mary will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at M-46 Tabernacle. The family will greet friends on Thursday July 4, 2019 at M-46 Tabernacle from 1:00-5:00 PM and 10:00-11:00 AM on Friday, July 5. Condolences to the family may be made utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 2, 2019