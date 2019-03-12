Ray, Mary Lou, 70, of Hudson, FL and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side. Cremation has taken place and her Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant and Deacon Larry Fussman assisting. Following Mass, a luncheon will be held at Lincoln Reception Center. Interment of her ashes will be in Calvary Cemetery after the meal. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to Rosebush Manor, 4210 E. Rosebush Rd., Rosebush MI 48878 or Sacred Heart Parish for the purchase of new clergy vestments, 302 S. Kinney, Mt. Pleasant MI 48858. Envelopes will also be available at the church or Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. Mary Lou was born August 17, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, MI, daughter of the late Charles A. and Frances V. (Carey) Reihl. A 1966 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Mary Lou married Kenneth Ray on June 23, 2000, in Mt. Pleasant. Their marriage was later blessed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a former member. She sang in the church choir and volunteered for the ladies auxiliary at McLaren Central Michigan. Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Ken Ray; two children, Robert Himebaugh of Mt. Pleasant and Tonya (John) Schutt of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Mercedes, Lilly, Cassidy, and Corey; 16 great grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon (Bill) Brown of Mt. Pleasant and Linda (Dale) Ellis of Remus; two step-children, Ken (Jackie) Ray Jr. of Fairport, NY and Christina (Charles) Brown of Big Rapids; seven step-grandchildren, Alexis, Ashlee, Austin, Shannon, Melissa, Mishell, and DeShean; one step-great granddaughter, Liliana; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Frances Reihl. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit: Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary