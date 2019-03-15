Age 89, of Alma, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. She was born November 8, 1929 in Alma the daughter of Paul and Mabel (Christ) Bragg. She was a 1947 graduate of Alma High School and married David Wayne Sommerville on January 28, 1950. Mary Lou was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed making crafts, especially knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching. For several years she was part owner of Country Cousins Craft Store in Elwell, that she ran with her extended family. She was a member of a Bridge Club for many years and the Child Study Group in Gratiot County. She was also a member of the Alma United Methodist Church. Mary Lou is survived by her children; Jim (Denise Bickel) Sommerville, Kathy Sommerville, Karen (Darrell) Hundey, Rich (Rebecca Anlas) Sommerville, grandchildren; Jeff (Carmen), Nadia, Keven (Clara), Sean, Kilee (Tyler), Nathan, Adam (Kara), Michelle (Trevor), David (Ashley), Nick (Lisa), Darcie (Steve), Brianna and Brittany, great-grandchildren; Landon, Zachary, Joey, Livy, Breezy, Michael, Corbin, Peyton, Blake, Brianna, Taya, Ben and Emily, great-great-grandchild; Brady, and a sister; JoAnn Simmons. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David in 2014. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 am at the Alma United Methodist Church with Pastor Debbie Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4-8pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home and on Tuesday from 10 am until the time of services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alma United Methodist Church. To view Mary Lou's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary