Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Byl
Mary “Mary Lou” Louise Byl, formally of Grand Rapids and Alma, MI age 85 years old passed away on September 14, 2020. She was a graduate of Central High School, Grand Rapids Junior College, and a 47-year resident of Alma. She was the beloved wife of Leon Byl, and a much-loved mother of David, Danny, Derrick, Carolyn, Charlotte and Rebecca. A private memorial service will be held for her at Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. Please visit her memorial website https://everloved.com/life-of/mary-byl/.

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
