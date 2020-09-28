Mary Louise Fiolek Lobsinger, 94, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Rosebush Manor in Rosebush, Michigan. She was born June 6, 1926, in Leaton, Michigan, daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Welniak) Lackie. Louise lived in Leaton and attended country schools through the 8th grade. At the age of 16 she moved to Detroit to work at Superior Piston Ring as a factory worker during World War II. While in Detroit, she took up a relationship with Joseph Fiolek who was also working in Detroit, and who also happened to be from Leaton. The couple married on January 12, 1945, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Detroit and moved back to Isabella County in 1970. They were married for 41 years until his passing in 1986. When she returned to Isabella County, Louise drove a school bus for 15 years. In 1989 she married Robert Lobsinger. Robert died in 1991. Louise was a very active person. She loved to be around people, enjoyed country music, dancing, bowling, and golf. She was a avid Detroit Tigers fan, follwed the PGA, and often attended the sporting events of her grandchildren. She was a former member of St. Charles Church in Leaton. More than anything, Louise loved and adored her family. She is survived by her daughter, Arlene (Charles) Shreve of Traverse City; son, Joseph (Tammy) Fiolek of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren, Lisa (Ryan) Clark of Hudsonville, Melissa Forst of Traverse City, Amy Shreve of Kalamazoo, Taylor Fiolek of Dewitt and Connor Fiolek Mt. Pleasant; three great grandchildren Madison, Alexa, and Aidan; and sisters, Theresa Olzewski of Ithaca, Marge Clare of Mt. Pleasant, and Christine Wilson of Nixon, MO; and many nieces and nephews. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Fiolek and Robert Lobsinger; brother, Donald Lackie; and sisters, Grace Lackie, Eva Downing, Dorothy Kowallic, and Agnes Zawacki. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Father Don Henkes officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Rosebush Manor. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com