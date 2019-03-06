Mary Louise Koella, age 86 of Clare, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Medilodge Nursing Home in Mt. Pleasant. Mary was born the daughter of the late Carl and Hilda (Duncan) Turbush on September 21, 1932 in Flint. She spent her early years in Flint and Flushing. Mary was united in marriage to Charles Koella on December 22, 1956 in Flint. Surviving her is her husband Charles of Clare; sons and spouses; Dr. John Koella and Dr. Susan Sharp of Braintree, VT, Kurt and Janet Koella of Grand Haven and Karl and Michelle Koella of Clare; as well as five grandchildren Emily, Ryan, Nathan, Ross and Arie. Mary graduated from Flint Central High School and the University of Michigan. After graduation she taught science in the Birmingham school system and was a substitute teacher in the Rochester, Springfield, Vermont and Fairfax County, Virginia school systems. She enjoyed music and was a skilled musician; she enjoyed attending music concerts and theater. Traveling throughout the United States and Internationally was one of her most enjoyable activities. Mary was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, World Affairs Council and the League of Women Voters. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends for her kind and gentle manor and friendly smile and thoughts. Following cremation a Memorial Service will be held at the Rosebush Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 P.M. with services to begin at 2 P.M. with Pastor Jon Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to: The University of Michigan, College of Literature, Science and Arts Advancement, 101 North Main Street, Suite 850, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary