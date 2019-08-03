|
|
Mary Lou Mills, 82, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Masonic Pathways in Alma. A Funeral Mass for Mary Lou will be celebrates at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. Following Mass all are invited to a luncheon at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Interment will be in St. Henry Cemetery in Rosebush. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and at the church prior to Mass. Mary Lou was born October 14, 1936, in Newberry, Michigan, daughter of the late Almon A. and Flossie (Peake) Beaudin. She married Robert York Mills on December 22, 1961, in Saginaw. She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Gratiot Community Hospital, retiring in 1992. She loved children and dearly loved spending time with her family. Mary Lou is survived by her husband Robert Mills; five children, Mike Mills of Mt. Pleasant, Jeanie (Martin) Beatty of Lake Isabella, Ruth Ann (Michael) Zalewski of Grand Rapids, Martin Mills of Mt. Pleasant, and Marie (Jim) Elliott of Mt. Pleasant; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Peter Beaudin of Farwell, Jean (Carl) Jamrog of Saginaw, and Martin (Barb) Beaudin of Boyne City; sister in-law, Sally Beaudin of Farwell; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deborah Willits; and siblings, Albert Beaudin, Almon Beaudin, and Margaret Taylor. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 4, 2019