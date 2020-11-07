Mary Louise Smith, 88, lifetime resident of Shepherd, died Friday, November 6 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary Louise was born on June 17, 1932 to George E. and Esther (Mullet) Kelley. She was the youngest of four children. Being the baby, her oldest brother, Russell Kelley called her “Babe” which became her nickname. Mrs. Smith retired from Shepherd Public Schools as a para-professional over four decades. She enjoyed working with her co-workers, teachers and school children. She was an inspiration to her co-workers by her strong work ethic and fun personality. Mary Louise truly loved her time with her co-workers, which gave her great joy and purpose. She cherished her years of dedication working with and for children. Mary Louise worked at Ferro’s Manufacturing Plant in her early years. Once she had children she was a homemaker until the youngest child, Cindy, started Kindergarten. Mary Louise was a faithful member of the St. Vincent de Paul Church in Shepherd. Mary Louise was a meticulous homemaker and also incorporated her family traditions of canning fruits and vegetables from her garden. She had a gift of growing beautiful plants and flowers which enhanced her family home. It was often said Mary Louise had a “manicured” lawn when she was doing the lawn care until recent ill health. She enjoyed cooking, especially family meals, making family favorites like meatloaf and scalloped potatoes, and roast beef dinners. She enjoyed making potato salad, frozen jams, chex mix, cheese balls and sharing them with others, especially at Christmas time. She was a strong, spunky and vivacious woman and was always two steps ahead of her children. She was a loving mother and treasured her grandchildren and great grandchildren. And they loved spending time at grandma’s. Mary Louise is survived by her seven children Joyce (Larry) Noyes of Shepherd, Janet Smith of Mt. Pleasant, Mark (Irene) Smith of Shepherd, Jeanine (Gary) Bellinger of Shepherd, Cheryl (Larry) Schug of Williams, Arizona, Kevin (Lori) Smith of Shepherd and Cindy (Jerry) Keiser of Beal City; 16 grandchildren Ryan Noyes, Lisa (Warren) Burhans, Theo France, Katie (Joe) Watson, Abby (Zach) Roberts, Heidi (Jon) Dancer, Nathan Bellinger, Sarah Bellinger (Evan Baker), Jeremy (Jennifer) Schug, Amy Powell, Matthew (fiancé Ashley Levan) Schug, Kyle (Kristin) Smith, Kaylee Smith (Tyler Drake), Carey Smith, Greg Keiser and Nicholas Keiser; Great Grandchildren: Allison and Emily Burhans, Lydia, Jacob and Ella Watson, William and Isabel Roberts, Myles and Macey Dancer, Kinsley Powell and Isabelle and Henry Smith. She is also survived by sister-in-laws, Paula Jean LeDuc of Hope, Janice Smith of Midland, many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlyn, infant son, Gregory James, her parents, sister Delpha Black, brother and sister-in-law Russell and Hazel Kelley, brother Robert Kelley, brother-in-laws Ronald C. Smith, Stephen Smith and Malcom LeDuc and very special friend, Richard Ford Salisbury. Mary Louise loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Services for Mary Louise will be Monday, November 9 at St. Vincent de Paul Church at 11 a.m. with Father Fred Kawka officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Vincent de Paul Facebook page as well as on YouTube. There will be visitation on Sunday, November 8 at St. Vincent de Paul from 4-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of Mary Louise to the family as they are planning a continuous memorial in her honor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



