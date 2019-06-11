|
age 81, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family as they sang hymns together. A celebration of life will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Sunday, June 16, at 4 p.m. with Eric Stadtfeld officiating. A luncheon to follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Destiny Christian Ministries or Gideons International. Mary was born on February 19, 1938, in Flint, the daughter of Wesley and Henrietta (Haight) Waidler. She married Harold William Tremain on September 14, 1957, in Grand Blanc. Mary worked as a bookkeeper for GM and the Riverwood and Pleasant Hills golf courses. She was a member of Destiny Christian Ministries, the Gideons, and the American Legion Auxiliary. Mary enjoyed singing, traveling, sewing, & knitting. Mary especially enjoyed serving God and demonstrated that through loving her family and others. Her role as matriarch of an ever-growing family brought her great joy as she and Harold “adopted” many others into their clan. Now that she is reunited with Harold, she is willing to definitively state that her favorite among them all is….. (fill in your name). Mary is survived by her children, Timothy (Chris) Tremain of Edmore, Ann (Samuel) Smith of Vienna, VA, David (Debbie) Tremain of Mt. Pleasant, Stephen (Evi) Tremain of Columbus, NJ, and Pamela (Brad) Koch of Grand Rapids; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Waidler of Lake Isabella; and sisters-in-law, Anne Tremain of Smith, AL, and Dorothy Knoll of North Branch. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Tremain on January 6, 2019; brother, Wesley Waidler, Jr.; and parents. You may view Mary’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on June 12, 2019