Mary Margaret Bottaro, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday October 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born October 17, 1926, in Highland Park, Michigan, daughter of the late John and Florence (LaChapelle) Bottaro. Mary graduated from Highland Park High School in 1945. After graduation she attended Highland Park Jr. College while working part-time in the college office (1945-47). She went on to graduate from Wayne State in 1951 with a degree in Health and Physical Education. Professionally she taught Physical Education at Detroit Holcomb Elementary (1951-59) and Detroit Henry Ford High School (1959-1976) and coached field hockey and tennis at Detroit Henry Ford. 1976 brought Mary to Central Michigan University as an Assistant Professor of academic classes in the Physical Education department and Field Hockey coach. She retired in 1986. Her playing records include; played four years varsity basketball, field hockey and softball at Highland Park High School. She continued to play basketball, field hockey and softball during her years of teaching in Detroit. She played field hockey for the Detroit Field Hockey Association, making the team right out of high school. Mary also played field hockey for 20 years on the Great Lakes Sectional First Team which went to Nationals 20 years in a row. Her coaching career includes; Detroit Holcomb Elementary where she coached softball and basketball; Detroit Henry Ford High School where she coached field hockey (record .658). Her 1961 team had an undefeated season. Her ten-year field hockey coaching career at CMU includes; 1976 state and regional champions, finishing 5th in the nation; 1977 state and regional champions finishing 7th in the nation. Her coaching record was .638. The 1976 CMU field hockey team was inducted into the CMU Athletics Hall of Fame with a 20-1-1 record. Mary also enjoyed officiating field hockey and basketball, which helped pay for college. She held a national rating as a basketball official. She officiated the 1st Michigan High School Girls Basketball Championship game. She also officiated two National Basketball tournaments. In field hockey she held both a national and international rating. She officiated the 1st National Field Hockey tournament in 1975. Mary also officiated at two international field hockey tournaments and was a USA umpire to the Netherlands. Mary served as Chair of the USFHA umpiring committee; field hockey rules interpreter and received an honorary umpiring award. Mary’s love of sports has taken her to 15 countries. Mary was inducted into the Michigan Amateur Sports Association Hall of Fame (1974); CMU Athletics Hall of Fame (2002), and CMU Athletics Hall of Fame with the 1976 Field Hockey Team (2012). Mary loved cats, especially Yacci, Stitches, Jet and Mystic, and her dog, Flicker. Shel also enjoyed bird and deer watching. She loved teaching, playing, and coaching; however, most importantly, she loved making a difference in young peoples’ lives. In the summer she loved the lake and her jet boat. She also cherished the many friends she made over her lifetime. Mary is survived by her longtime friend, Margo Jonker; her sister in-law, Bette Bottaro; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and John; and brother, Frank. A Funeral Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the Mass. She will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, 3221 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI 53235 or to Sacred Heart Academy Foundation, 302 S. Kinney, Mt. Pleasant MI 48858. Envelopes will be available at the church or at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com