Mary Margaret Cortez (Teed) passed May 2, 2019 at home surrounded by here children in Clute, Texas. Per Mary’s request no service will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be held in Michigan at a later date. Mary was born on November 6, 1969 in Alma, Michigan the daughter of Richard and Ann Teed (Whittaker). She was one of seven children. She lived most of her childhood years in Ithaca, Michigan and later moved to Norcross, Georgia until she returned to Michigan. She graduated from Ithaca High School. She married Higinio Cortez in 1990. Mary proceeded to become an excellent telemarketer and later became a home health aid until 2 years ago when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her ex husband Higinio Cortez (Weslaco Tx.) they had two beautiful girls. Moncia Delgado (Oscar) and three grandchildren Dominik, Iashia & Tavion (TJ) of Clute, Texas, Anne Cortez (Christian) and 1 granddaughter Aria from Harlingen Texas, 3 sisters Debra Cole(Donald) of Perry, MI, Barbara Lee(Craig) Haslett, MI, and Sandra Pavlica St. Louis, MI, 1 brother Douglas Teed of Mt. Pleasant, many nieces and nephews and many more great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Richard Teed, and Todd Teed.
Published in Morning Sun on May 8, 2019