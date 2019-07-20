|
On July 16, 2019, a light went out in our world as Mary passed on to her next great adventure. She was born July 10, 1964 in Midland, MI to George Ulmer and Paula Ulmer. Mary has called Mt. Pleasant her home since 1968, when she entered into state care. In 1979, Mary, as one of the pioneers in the community living movement, became a cherished member of her forever family. Mary started school at age 11, one of the first Michigan students with multiple disabilities to gain access to educational services. As an active participant in the Mission Creek School community, Mary was as much teacher as student until her graduation in 1990. She shared her school years with many dynamic teachers and therapists who helped her to achieve her best. Mary had many wonderful caregivers over the years – Nancy (who convinced us that Mary must go to camp), Pamela, Tiff, Codi, Tammy, Val, Amanda (whose family “adopted” Mary and included her in their family life), Deanna and Tom (who loved her as one of their own), Kristin, Vanessa, Nicole, Toni, Rachel, and Lexi. Many of these people became cherished friends and are now part of Mary’s extended family. Mary loved Indian Trails Camp in Grand Rapids. Mary found great happiness and joy there; indeed, it was her happy place. Over her 32 years at camp, Mary not only had many grand adventures, she shared her magic, heart and spirit with campers and counselors alike. Mary loved: going out to lunch, rubbing noses with Aunties and Uncles, dessert, adventure, Harley rides, animals, picnics, fun socks, going to the beauty salon, swimming, golf cart rides, catalogs, horses, earrings, fun clothes, cool shoes, bugs, ice cream, Christmas, babies, movies, music, ELF, donuts, laughter, a good party, bandanas, walking in the woods, silliness, wild hair, chocolate, Taco Boy, secrets, pizza, being read to, rides at the fair, camp, a good joke, dancing, mail, Mister Rogers, and most of all friends, family, and her dog Buddy. Mary is remembered with love by her forever family: parents, Leonora Forist and Karen Green, beloved sister Alison Green, her amazing Aunts Ann Forist, Deanna Forist, Lisa Bacon, Melinda Forist, Betsy Lebow, Barb Green and Elena Green, her loving Uncles Al Forist, Brian Forist, Warren Ziegler, Steve Green and Joe Ullman, and her dear cousins Alex, Sara, and Sophia Forist, Marie Forist, Josh, Melissa, Dominic, and Wesley Green, Jade and Nate McMackin, Jake Brooks, and Bacall Brooks. Mary will be missed by her special camp boyfriend, Denny, her long-time friend Amanda, special friend, Logan, dear friend Lexi, and many extended family members and friends. Mary joins her Grandma and Grandpas, Maxine and Arlington Forist and Robert Green, foster sister Cindy Coyer and many other friends and extended family for her next great adventure. Mary loved bright clothes. In honor of Mary we invite family and friends to wear festive attire. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Graveside Services for Mary will follow at 3:15 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, with Revs. Ron and Margaret Vredeveld officiating. Please join the family for a light meal after Graveside Services in the Reflections Reception Center at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary’s name to Indian Trails Camp for camp scholarships, at ikuslife.org. Envelopes will be available at the chapel and cemetery. You may view Mary's obituary online, send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on July 21, 2019