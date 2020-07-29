1/1
Mary Todink
age 92, of Mt. Pleasant passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her family and under the care of Heartland Hospice. A Funeral Mass for Mary will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, July 31, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Don Henkes officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, July 30, from 6 until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service at Sacred Heart from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or an organization of your choosing. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and church. Mary was born on October 9, 1927, in Detroit, the daughter of George and Helen (Veres) Todink. Mary was a graduate of Shepherd High School and worked for Ferro Manufacturing for over 30 years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed farming, gardening, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and especially feeding her birds and animals. Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Julia Milligan, Viola Mester, and Florence Pohl; and brothers, Michael Todink, George Todink, Jr., and John Todink. You may view Mary’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

