|
|
Veronica Gothup, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at McLaren Central Michigan. She was born January 1, 1927, in Rosebush, Michigan, daughter of the late James Bernard and Tweedie Ina (Prout) West. A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School in 1945, Veronica married Keith Gothup on June 29, 1946, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Leaton. She and her husband owned and operated Gothup Heating & Air until they sold the business in 1994. One of her first jobs was as a telephone operator. She also worked as a nurse’s aide at the Regional Center for Developmental Disabilities. Some of her favorite pastimes were golfing, traveling, and attending activities at the Moose Lodge and Knights of Columbus. Veronica was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and former member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Beal City, member of the Altar Society, and was instrumental in the building of Sacred Heart Church in 1968. She also belonged to the VFW ladies auxiliary. Veronica is survived by three children, James (Judy) Gothup of St. Johns, Janet (Tom) Fox of Franklin, TN, and Jill (Rich) Myer of Grand Rapids; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Rita) Gothup, Jamie (Kris) Ettinger, Joshua (Blue) Fox, Erika (Ryan) Bair, Ryan (Martha) Fox, Arielle Myer, and Holly Myer; eight great grandchildren, Reagan, Christian, Ian, McLean, Lucy, Kennedy, Karaline, and Kasen; her sister, Florence ‘Tip’ Phillips of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith (1999); and brothers and in-laws, Ace ‘Butch’ West, Joe and Rose West, Jack and Betty West, Mike and Barb West, Dick West, and William ‘Bill’ Phillips. A Funeral Mass for Veronica will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Commission on Aging or Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 13, 2019