Mathew M. Urban, age 77 of Shepherd, passed away May 20, 2020. He was born in Detroit, MI on December 11, 1942 to the late Mike and Mary (Trtich) Urban. Mathew is survived by Daughter Bridget (Larry) Elkins; Daughter Dawn (Mitch) Hackett and Son Mike Urban and his grandchildren Sheila, Tiffany and Mike. Mathew was preceded in death by his wife Marlyn A. Urban. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced by family



