Morning Sun Obituaries
More Obituaries for Max Root
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Eugene Root


1924 - 2020
Max Eugene Root Obituary
Age 95 of Elm Hall, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. He was born May 2, 1924 in Alma the son of Merritt and Mable (Caswell) Root. He was a 1943 graduate of Alma High School and served in the Michigan National Guard. Max married Alma Rockafellow on July 3, 1947, a blessed union of 72 years. Max worked in the Customer Service Department for Consumers Energy for 32 years, before his retirement. He was a past Boy Scout Leader and enjoyed gardening, drawing and working with his hands to share his artistic talents. Max enjoyed sharing funny quips and joking with his friends. He was a loving and caring father and grandfather. He was a long-time member of Lincoln Road United Methodist Church and served on the Board of Education for Riverdale Schools. Max is survived by his wife, Alma Root of Elm Hall; two daughters, Connie (Kip) Walworth of Kentwood, Teresa (Steve) Sanxter of Caledonia; four grandchildren, Carlie (Matt) Cook of Caledonia, Ashley (Keith) Thompson of Caledonia, Paul (Katie) Walworth of East Lansing, Meghan Sanxter of Grand Rapids; seven great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Reuel (Lil) Rockafellow of Grand Ledge; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Elmer and Warren Root; and a sister, Eleanor Bongard. A private family service was held with interment in Elm Hall Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Lincoln Road United Methodist Church or . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale. To view Max’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 14, 2020
