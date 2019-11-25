|
|
age 93, of Mt Pleasant, formerly of Alma and Saginaw, passed away November 23rd, 2019 at home under the care of her son John and Mid MI. Hospice. She was born to Max and Loretta (Nesen) Krabbe on September 11, 1926 in Jackson, MI. After graduating from Jackson High in 1944 she attended JJC and went on to be an executive secretary for Consumers Energy, in Saginaw, MI. Maxine's commitment to learning never ended as she was a voracious reader of everything from various news sources to poetry to gossip mags. She lived with well used dictionaries always at hand as she ever-strove to expand her vocabulary. She maintained an understanding of German, French, and Latin, and even continued to take notes in the dying art of shorthand. She inspired an appreciation of art, dance, music, literature, and overall learning in her family. It was while working at Consumers that Maxine met the love of her life, LeRoy Isaksson. In 1958 they were married at St James Lutheran in Munger, MI, and enjoyed 55 years of marriage before his passing. Left to cherish Maxine's memory are her sister Virginia Meyer of League City, TX, daughter Amy Isaksson of Santa Cruz, CA, son John Isaksson of Mt Pleasant, MI, granddaughter Rhiannon (Isaksson) Bunek and greatest grandson Parker Bunek, both of Arlington, VA Cremation is taking place through Clark Family Funeral Chapel, and memorial will be ongoing in all of our hearts. Maxine was long a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Saginaw, and then Peace Lutheran Church in Alma. She was a long-time benefactor to the ACLU, Voice of Martyrs, and numerous other Lutheran, environmental, and social causes. Despite living through the Great Depression and too many wars (both social and foreign), she never imagined she'd see the USA divided like it is currently. Her prayer was always for peace and unity for us all. In lieu of flowers or specific donations, please pay forward an act of kindness to a stranger, in the spirit of unity. You may view Maxine’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 30, 2019