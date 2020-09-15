1/1
Maxine June Snyder
Maxine June Snyder, age 100, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born on June 20, 1920, in North Star, Michigan, to the late Floyd and Edna (Zoss) Smith. Maxine graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 1939. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her delicious pies, crocheting, and cross stitch. Maxine loved a good game of cards, playing bingo, listening to country music and dancing. Her hands were never idle as she cared for her family through many generations. Survivors include her daughter, Lou Ann Myszak; son, Larry (Debbie) Croftchik; 8 grandchildren, Amy (Ed) Moats, Rick (Susie) Myszak, Angie (Rick) LaBar, Lori Tripp, and Deana, Liane, Dirk, and Derek Croftchik; 15 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 husbands, Jim Keck, Ted Croftchik, and Don Snyder; sister, Mauriece (Wayland) Buckingham; and son-in-law, Richard Myszak. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the North Star Township Hall, 2840 E. Buchanan Rd., Ithaca, Michigan. Maxine’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Addie’s Acres for the wonderful care they showed her. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Maxine’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
