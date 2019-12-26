|
|
Melanie Grace Wetzel, age 7, of Alma, MI, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at Community Baptist Church, Alma, MI, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, with Pastor Randy Brandon officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Melanie was born in Alma, Michigan on April 8, 2012, the daughter of Lucas and Devin (Colbry) Wetzel. Melanie enjoyed playing with her siblings and spending time with her family. She was very crafty and creative, and loved coloring and painting. She liked playing games and watching YouTube on her tablet. Melanie collected toys of all kinds. Her favorite foods were sour cream and onion pringles and cheese roll ups. You could always count on her asking for another cup of Pediasure. Melanie attended school in Alma for one year and then worked with her in home teacher. She is survived by her parents Devin and Lucas Wetzel; siblings Kyrie, Jaxson and Madisyn Wetzel all of Alma, MI; grandparents: Steven and Bonnie Wetzel of St. Louis, MI; Dawn and Kevin Colbry of Alma, MI; aunts and uncles: Steven Wetzel Jr. of Louisiana; Jennifer and Jason Lintern of Alma, MI; Jessica and Chris Saeger of Carson City, MI; and Hope and Joel Brookens of Muskegon, MI; Nicole and Tim Byers of Mt. Pleasant, MI; Gabrielle Colbry of Alma, MI; and great-grandparents: Pat Colbry of Alma, MI; and Sonya and Bill Phillips of Big Rapids, MI. She is also survived by many cousins. She was preceded in death by great-grandpa Keith Colbry. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, Michigan.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 28, 2019