|
|
Age 93, of Alma passed away peacefully Monday, January 27, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. She was born April 14, 1926 in Shepherd the daughter of Walter and Edith (Bobzien) Bollenbacher. Melba was a 1944 graduate of St. Louis High School and married Gordon Demas on February 27, 1945. Melba was a faithful member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Alma. She retired from Alma Products after 20 years of working in various offices. Melba enjoyed playing cards, knitting and sewing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family. Melba is survived by her children, Ted (Pam) Demas, Diana (Stan) Sherman; grandchildren, Megan Demas, Sarah Sherman, Amy (Chad) Lawrence, Matt (Kate) Sherman; great-grandchildren, Trey, Nik, Noah and Isaac. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edith, her husband, Gordon, a son, Ron Demas, a grandson, Tad Demas and a sister, Donna Kramer. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Saxena and the staff are Arbor Grove, especially Haley and “her girls,” for the exceptional care they gave Melba. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 495 Charles Ave., Alma with Fr. Mike Houle officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31st from 5-8 pm at Lux Funeral Home, 228 W. Center St., St. Louis. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to St. John’s Episcopal Church, Episcopal Relief at www.episcopalrelief.org or charity of donor’s choice. To view Melba’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 29, 2020