|
|
beloved wife, mother, and daughter, age 46, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home in Mt. Pleasant. A Memorial Service for Mindy will be held at 12 noon on Monday, November 4, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Julie Greyerbiehl of the Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church officiating. A luncheon will follow the service in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Service on Monday, November 4, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Mindy was born May 31, 1973, in Lansing, the daughter of Gary and Nancy (Blue) Marshall. She was married to Scott VanAlstine. Mindy graduated from Lansing Community College and was a hairdresser at several salons in the area. She had also worked for McBride Quality Care Services. Mindy attended the Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Mindy enjoyed camping, fishing, and golfing. She especially loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandson Axel. Mindy is survived by her husband Scott VanAlstine; children Austin Case and Ayden Case; step-children Madison VanAlstine and Gabe VanAlstine; grandson Axel, all of Mt. Pleasant; parents Nancy Marshall of Mt. Pleasant and Pamela and Alvin VanAlstine of St. Louis; grandmother Margaret VanAlstine of Williamston and grandfather Larry Bullard of Shepherd; niece Cora Marshall and nephew Keegan Marshall. Mindy was preceded in death by her father Gary Marshall in 1991 and brother Brett Marshall in 2011. You may view Mindy’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 3, 2019