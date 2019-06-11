|
|
Melvin "Bud" Lee Allen, age 76, of Vestaburg, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Melvin was born June 1, 1943 in Leadwood, MO. the son of Melvin and Ruby (McCord) Allen. Melvin was raised in Leadwood, where he joined the Army and earned his GED. He married Cheryl Moreland on June 11, 1966 at New Haven Church in Sumner. Melvin loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed reading westerns, fishing on Robins Lake, tinkering with stuff and watching sprint car racing. He really loved to piss off Cheryl. Melvin will be missed by his wife of nearly 53 years, Cheryl Allen of Vestaburg; sons, Frank (Sheila) Allen of Ithaca, Daniel Allen of Vestaburg, and Scott (Kelly) Allen of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin, Allison, Melany, Logan, Lucas, Bryson, Nadia; two great grandchildren; his sisters, Sue Bardlemier of St. Louis, MO., and Nina (Al) Rockey of Franklin, IN. Melvin is preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Ruby Allen; and his sister Melba Lindsey. Funeral Services for Melvin will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Brigham Chapel in Vestaburg with Pastor Al Rockey officiating. Graveside service will be held at Richland Cemetery following the service. The Family will greet friends for visitation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Contributions may be made to Cheryl Allen. Condolences to the family may be made utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 12, 2019