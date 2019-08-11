|
Age 95, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Woodland Hospice House. Funeral Services for Melvin will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, August 14, at 11 a.m. with Pastors Jonathon Bakker and Benjamin Ulledalen of Zion Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. After interment a luncheon will be held at the Mt. Pleasant V.F.W. Post 3033. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, August 13, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 14, from 10 a.m. until the time of Service. Memorial contributions may be made to Isabella County Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Melvin was born December 3, 1923 in Mt. Vernon, IL, the son of Willard and Leatha (Roberts) Walker Pickett. He served in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. Melvin was a oil field welder for North American Drilling and Indril for 37 years. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3033 and the American Legion Post 110. Melvin is survived by his children, Debra (Jerry) Leonowicz of Roseville, Larry (Wanda) Walker of Beaverton, and Steve Walker and Lynn Hall of Mt. Pleasant; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother Wendell; and sister Ermalee. You may view Melvin’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 12, 2019